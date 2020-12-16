Approaching storm and winds could create an interesting commute for Whatcom residents

Winds from an approaching storm combined with morning high tides could create an interesting commute Thursday morning along Whatcom County’s coast lines, particularly in Birch Bay and Sandy Point, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management warns.

The southwesterly/westerly winds could generate waves of 2 to 5 feet, according to a Division of Emergency Management news release, and that on top of morning high tides may cause some coastal flooding. The release warned residents to “exercise caution along coastal roads” between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 17.

So far, the National Weather Service has issued a Gale Warning between 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 16, but those southeasterly winds aren’t expected to have a big impact on coastal portions of Whatcom County.

But on Thursday, a Small Craft Advisory is in effect between 4 a.m. and 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the release.

“We would not be surprised to see this raised to a Gale Warning as the gusts from these winds approach Gale levels,” the release states. “However the winds tomorrow (Thursday) are predicted to be south winds becoming west winds 20 to 30 knots. The wind waves are expected to be (2 to 4 feet).”

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Winds Thursday morning are expected to range between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph at Point Roberts and Sandy Point, according to the release.

Environment Canada has yet to issue a Gale Warning for the Straight of Georgia, but the release states “we would not be surprised to see this change.”

The region is also expected to be impacted by King Tides on Thursday.

Thursday’s storm may just be a warm up for another two storms expected to hit the area Friday and Saturday, according to a National Weather Service release. Saturday’s storm is expected to be the strongest of the week, bringing locally heavy rain, stronger winds, potential localized power outages and possible river flooding.

Snow levels in the Cascades are expected to be at approximately 3,000 feet Friday and increase to 6,000 feet by Saturday night.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER