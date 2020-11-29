Whatcom could get wind gusts up to 40 mph Monday in ’vigorous’ weather front

A frontal system will bring gusty winds in western Washington and snow in the mountains and passes starting Sunday night, Nov. 29, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

The strongest winds will be in along the coast, in the San Juan’s Admiralty Inlet and western Whatcom and Skagit counties, according to the news release. Wind gusts in Bellingham could reach upwards of 35 to 40 mph. The high winds may cause power outages and damage to unsecured items

Snowfall could reach 8 to 12 inches in Paradise and Mount Baker, 4 to 6 inches around Stevens Pass and 3 to 4 inches at Hurricane Ridge and Snoqualmie Pass.

The forecast does not call for any impactful weather past Tuesday and into the midweek.