Potentially devastating winds could cause widespread power outages in parts of Whatcom

A storm packing the strongest winds of the season could create big problems for parts of Whatcom County, knocking down trees and power lines and causing widespread electrical outages on Tuesday, Nov. 17.

Meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Seattle have been tracking the storm for days and issued a high wind warning — its most serious weather alert — for 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Southern Whatcom County residents and those who live near Bellingham Bay and adjacent waters should brace for the storm’s heaviest impact, the warning said.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches,” the weather service said online. “If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive.”

Sustained winds of 40 to 50 mph are predicted, with gusts reaching 60 mph.

Environment Canada has issued a gale warning for the Georgia Strait south of Nanaimo and the National Weather Service is likely to issue a similar warning for the Puget Sound region, said John Gargett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management.

Coastal areas could see the effect of seasonal king tides, especially in waterfront areas from Point Roberts south to Blaine, Birch Bay, Cherry Point and Sandy Point, Gargett said in an email.