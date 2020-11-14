Bellingham Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

Weather News

North Cascades Highway closed indefinitely due to heavy snow and unsafe conditions

Highway 20 has been closed indefinitely due to heavy snow and unsafe road conditions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. It’s the route from Skagit County to Twisp and Winthrop.

The North Cascades Highway has been closed between Diablo Lake and near the Lost River Resort in Mazama, according to a Twitter post from the North Traffic branch Friday, Nov. 13. The affected stretch of the highway spans nearly 40 miles.

An assessment of the highway will be made Monday to determine if the road can be re-opened. A decision on whether the road will be closed for the winter has not yet been made.

Drivers have been urged to seek an alternate route.

News alerts in your inbox

Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the Cascades in Whatcom, Skagit, King and Snohomish Counties on Saturday, Nov. 14, warning of up to four to eight inches of new snow accumulations above 2,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER

Weather News

Last-minute Pacific Northwest voters will be greeted with heavy rains

Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service