North Cascades Highway closed indefinitely due to heavy snow and unsafe conditions

Highway 20 has been closed indefinitely due to heavy snow and unsafe road conditions, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation. It’s the route from Skagit County to Twisp and Winthrop.

The North Cascades Highway has been closed between Diablo Lake and near the Lost River Resort in Mazama, according to a Twitter post from the North Traffic branch Friday, Nov. 13. The affected stretch of the highway spans nearly 40 miles.

We will reevaluate conditions on Monday. We have not determined when the highway will close for the winter. ...yet. https://t.co/jBvMEAtDK9 — Washington State DOT (@wsdot) November 14, 2020

An assessment of the highway will be made Monday to determine if the road can be re-opened. A decision on whether the road will be closed for the winter has not yet been made.

Drivers have been urged to seek an alternate route.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A Winter Weather Advisory was issued for the Cascades in Whatcom, Skagit, King and Snohomish Counties on Saturday, Nov. 14, warning of up to four to eight inches of new snow accumulations above 2,500 feet, according to the National Weather Service.