Here’s what to expect in Whatcom County from a potentially damaging weekend storm

A potentially damaging storm is heading toward Western Washington this weekend, promising rain, winds and coastal flooding for the lowlands and snow in the mountains, weather forecasters said Wednesday, Nov. 11.

That storm is part of a strong low-pressure system carrying a large amount of precipitation and strong winds and is expected to hit Friday night, Nov. 13, according to the National Weather Service and other agencies monitoring its progress.

Where the storm will hit the hardest isn’t yet known, the weather service office in Seattle said in its online forecast discussion.

“Significant uncertainty in the forecast for the magnitude of the winds Friday into Saturday,” the weather service said in an email. “However, breezy to windy conditions are expected. Details will be fine-tuned over the next day or two regarding the exact wind speed expected.”

Because of the uncertainty, forecasters are warning that:

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Lowland rain and mountain snow could be heavy.

▪ Winds could be normal for the season or reach speeds that could damage trees and cause power outages.

▪ A tidal surge is possible with coastal flooding.

John Garrett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Department of Emergency Management, said that the weather agency Environment Canada has posted gale warnings for the Georgia Strait, including waters off Point Roberts, Blaine and Birch Bay.

“Coastal communities in Whatcom County should not see tidal effects from the coastal wind events this week,” Gargett said in an email. “The high tides, including storm surge, should not exceed 10 feet but drivers and persons on the beaches should always be cautious along low-lying coastal roads and beaches particularly in Birch Bay, Blaine, Sandy Point, and Lummi Island.”

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

West winds Friday and Saturday would be felt hardest in coastal areas such as Birch Bay, Cherry Point, Sandy Point, Lummi Island and Lummi Peninsula, south Bellingham and Larrabee State Park, Gargett said.

Meanwhile, after a break Wednesday, rain is expected both Thursday and Friday.

Daytime temperatures will remain in the high 40s, with overnight lows in the low 40s.