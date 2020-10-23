This storm will make it feel more like winter. Here’s what to expect in Whatcom County

It’ll feel more like winter than fall on Friday, Oct. 22, as an arctic storm blows through with strong winds and temperatures below freezing.

Whatcom County is under a freeze watch for overnight temperatures in the 20s and a high wind watch for sustained northeast winds at 25-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph.

Power outages are possible in affected areas including Bellingham and western Whatcom County, the National Weather Service said in its online forecast.

Highest winds are expected from late Friday night to early Saturday morning as winds howl out of the Fraser River Valley of British Columbia — a weather system that’s usually associated with winter snowstorms in Whatcom County.

Snow is expected in the Cascades Mountains and foothills, including Mt. Baker Ski Area and possibly as low as Maple Falls.

Up to 9 inches of new snow is possible and a winter weather advisory was in effect through Friday night, the forecast said.

Lowland Whatcom County will see mostly rain — maybe with a few snowflakes — Friday as the storm blows through.

Saturday and Sunday will be clear and cold, with daytime temperatures in the high 40s and overnight lows in the 20s and 30s.