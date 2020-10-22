An arctic storm is on the way — will Whatcom County see some snow?

Many Whatcom County residents had to scramble to find their ice scrapers Thursday morning, Oct. 22, as an arctic chill spread across the region and the area saw its coldest temperatures since mid-April.

Weather forecasters are warning that the Bellingham area will see its first hard freeze of the season this weekend and the Cascade Mountains and foothills are under a winter storm watch Friday for 2 to 9 inches of snow.

No snow is forecast for the lowlands, but some lowland Whatcom County residents could see a stray flake or two mixed with the wind and rain on Friday.

“(A) wrinkle in the ointment would be if a convergence zone or convection banding develops — which could briefly lower localized snow levels on the order of 1,000 feet or so,” said meteorologist Matthew Cullen.

“Still not expecting accumulating snow on roadways in those locations as road temperatures remain warmer,” Cullen said in the National Weather Service’s online forecast discussion.

But snow levels will drop to about 2,000 feet, meaning areas as low as Maple Falls could see snow, according to an email from John Garrett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management.

Mt. Baker Ski Area could see heavy snow Friday, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

Windy and rainy conditions are forecast Friday in the lowlands with highs in the 40s.

A Fraser outflow could develop, bringing gusts of 30 mph to 40 mph to some areas of Whatcom County, the weather service said online.

“Gusty winds across western Whatcom County, the San Juans, the Strait, north coast and through the Cascade gaps may lead to localized power outages and downed tree limbs,” the forecast said.

Clear and cold weather is expected at all elevations Saturday through Sunday, with temperatures about 10 degrees below seasonal norms.