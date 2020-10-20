October has seen smoke, heat and damaging winds. Here’s what’s coming next

What’s been an unseasonably warm October is about to turn downright chilly, with snow in the mountains and the first frost for the Whatcom County lowlands.

Overnight temperatures will dip into the 30s on Wednesday, Oct. 21, for the first time since April, the National Weather Service in Seattle said in its online forecast.

Daytime temperatures will drop from the 50s on Wednesday to the 40s by Friday, Oct. 23.

Overnight lows will drop to near freezing on Saturday and Sunday nights, Oct. 24-25, the weather service said.

“This would be the first widespread frost of the season,” said meteorologist Mary Butwin in the online forecast discussion.

Snow levels will drop to around 3,000 feet in the Cascades, and a few inches of snow is likely, according to the forecast through Thursday, Oct. 22, with more snow possible for the weekend.

In Bellingham and the Whatcom County lowlands, there’s a chance of rain Wednesday, followed by clear skies Thursday.

More rain is possible Friday, but Saturday and Sunday look sunny.

It’s a marked change from the first half of October, which has seen average daytime high temperatures 3 degrees above normal and overnight lows almost 8 degrees above normal.

Average high temperatures for late October in Bellingham are in the mid-50s, with overnight lows in the low 40s.

