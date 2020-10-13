Strong winds knock out power to thousands during Washington state storm

Strong, gusty winds toppled trees and branches as a storm struck Whatcom County at midday Tuesday, Oct. 13, knocking out electricity to thousands of residents and scattering leaves and branches over roadways.

More than 11,000 Puget Sound Energy customers were without power about 2:30 p.m., as winds gusted above 40 mph across western Whatcom County, the utility showed at its online outage map.

At least one person was hurt in the storm, a Western Washington University maintenance worker who was hit by a falling tree, said WWU spokesman Paul Cocke.

Cocke said the injured person, who wasn’t identified, was taken by ambulance to St. Joseph hospital. The person’s condition was unknown.

Hardest-hit areas were those exposed to western and southern winds, from Blaine to Alger south of Bellingham.

Fallen trees were reported blocking Lake Whatcom Boulevard, Cain Lake Road and Park Road south of Sudden Valley.

Police and firefighters were kept busy with the weather-related alarms, according to emergency radio dispatches.

Blustery conditions were expected to last through Tuesday night, said John Gargett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management.

“We can expect steady winds 20-35 mph with gusts to 50 mph until midnight fairly strong wind gusts onshore (Wednesday) afternoon with the southwest winds,” Gargett said in a statement.

A tree smashed two cars on south Forest Street in Bellingham Tuesday, Oct. 13, during a wind storm. Linda Ost Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

“While steady winds should be in the 10-15 mph range, the eastern side of the county could get some gusts in the 30-40 mph range, perhaps a few gusts even higher. All areas of Whatcom County can expect to see these winds from the coast up through the foothills,” he said.

At Bellingham International Airport, gusts of 33 mph were reported, and the National Weather Service recorded gusts of 38 mph in Ferndale and 41 mph in Lynden.

Much of the Whatcom Falls and Puget neighborhoods were without power.

A large part of south county also lost power, including Geneva, Sudden Valley and the Lake Padden and Lake Samish areas.

Scattered smaller outages were reported across northern Whatcom County, from Ferndale to Everson to Glacier.

More than 70,000 PSE customers were without power at 1 p.m. — mostly from the Seattle area south to Puyallup and in Skagit and Whatcom counties.

A wet, blustery storm was predicted, with possibly damaging winds and power outages, by the National Weather Service in Seattle.

A wind advisory was in effect through midnight Tuesday, warning of south-southwest winds at 25-35 mph gusting to 50 mph.

A gale warning was in effect for Bellingham Bay and surrounding waters.

Rain is forecast all day, with about a half-inch to an inch total expected.

Expect daytime highs near 60 and overnight lows around 50.