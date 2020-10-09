There’s another big blow on its way. Here’s what to expect in Whatcom

Rain is forecast through this weekend and into next week as a series of unpredictable and possibly fierce storms blast through Western Washington.

A wind advisory is in effect from 2-8 p.m. Friday in western Whatcom County for south to southeast winds at 25-30 mph, gusting to 50 mph, the National Weather Service said.

“Heavy rain, gusty winds, isolated thunderstorms and high-elevation mountain snow will be possible with this next system as it progresses through the region Friday night and Saturday,” said meteorologist Mary Butwin at the weather service’s Seattle office.

“Thunderstorms will be possible across the area, with the main threats remaining small hail, lightning, and heavy downpours,” Butwin said in the online forecast discussion Thursday afternoon.

Up to 2 inches of rain was expected in the Whatcom County lowlands, not enough to cause flooding concerns on the Nooksack River, the forecast said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A small-craft advisory and gale watch were in effect for Bellingham Bay, Boundary Bay and the Strait of Georgia.

John Gargett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Division of Emergency Management, said bayside communities shouldn’t see tidal flooding because winds are from the southeast.

“It is possible that these wind events could cause downed trees ad power outages,” Gargett said in an email.

Expect daytime temperatures near 60 for the next several days, with overnight lows around 50.