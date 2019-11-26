Frigid northeast wind could bring 60 mph gusts, Thanksgiving power outages to Whatcom

Cold Canadian air that brought a dusting of lowland snow Monday in southern Whatcom County could mean power outages from Wednesday to Thanksgiving morning, forecasters in Seattle said.

A high wind warning was issued for sustained northeast winds of 25 to 45 mph with gusts to 60 mph, according to the National Weather Service.

Winds that fierce could cause tree damage and local power outages, the weather service said in its online forecast.

“Fasten loose objects or shelter objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds,” the forecast said. “Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage.”

A gale warning was issued across the Puget Sound region for winds of 25 to 30 knots with 35- to 45-knot gusts.

Environment Canada also issued a special weather statement for windy, freezing weather.

Coastal communities likely won’t see tidal effects because the winds are from the northeast, even though high tide Thursday morning is 10.5 feet, according to an email from John Gargett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Management Division.

“Drivers and persons on the beach should always be cautious along low-lying coastal roads and beaches particularly in Birch Bay, Blaine, Sandy Point, Lummi Island and Point Roberts areas,” Gargett said.

Areas of greatest concern were Bellingham, Ferndale and Sumas in western Whatcom County. A warning is the most serious weather alert.

Wednesday’s windstorm is part of an occasional winter weather pattern that occurs when bone-chilling “nor’easter” air barrels south from the Fraser Valley of British Columbia.

Daytime highs will drop into the low 40s on Tuesday and Wednesday and into the 30s on Thursday and Friday.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s.

Bellingham officials have opened their severe weather shelters.

No lowland snow is in the immediate forecast, with clear skies expected until Saturday night.

Sunday morning’s forecast shows the possibility of a rain/snow mix in the lowlands, the weather service said.