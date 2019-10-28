Clear skies mean chilly temperatures in the Northwest. Here’s how cold it will get

Whatcom County residents could see the first hard freeze of the season this week as sunny days and clear, cold nights continue.

Those who park their cars outside may have seen frost on their windshields over the past few days, but Monday and Tuesday nights could bring temperatures at freezing or below, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.

“It definitely looks possible,” said meteorologist Jake BeFlitch. “The chilliest nights will be Tuesday night and Wednesday morning.”

Forecasts call for sunny days this week with high temperatures around 50.

Overnight lows will dip into the low 30s and high 20s, BeFlitch said.

Coldest temperatures will be in lowland Whatcom County away from the coast, he said.

Environment Canada is forecasting overnight lows of 30 degrees for Abbotsford, B.C., just north of Lynden and Sumas.