Whatcom is used to rain falling this time of year, but what happened Sunday?

Whatcom County sees heavy rainfall Sunday Heavy rain falls in Sudden Valley, southeast of Bellingham, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. An entire month’s worth of rain fell in a few hours Sunday as recorded at Bellingham International Airport. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Heavy rain falls in Sudden Valley, southeast of Bellingham, Wash., on Sunday, Sept. 15, 2019. An entire month’s worth of rain fell in a few hours Sunday as recorded at Bellingham International Airport.

An entire month’s worth of rain fell in a few hours Sunday across Whatcom County, causing minor flooding and some erosion but no significant damage or injuries were reported.

“Drive with caution — do not drive through standing water,” Bellingham Police tweeted Sunday.

A total of 1.75 inches of rain fell Sunday as recorded at Bellingham International Airport, breaking the daily record of .71 inches set in 2004, according to National Weather Service records.

Normal monthly rainfall for September is 1.78 inches.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

This story will be updated.