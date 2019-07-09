Weather News
Just when you thought it was safe to start summer, strong storm takes aim at Whatcom
Whatcom County, we’re going to need a bigger boat.
A weather system that has been nicknamed JAWS — July Abnormally Wet System — according to weather blogger Cliff Mass, has the Pacific Northwest in its crosshairs.
“The view from space is scary and unusual for this time of year,” Mass wrote in his blog. “It looks like a November satellite image.”
Anybody who’s lived through a few November storms knows that means we could be in a for a soaker.
“After the past couple of summers, one might forget that it can still indeed rain in the second week of July,” the National Weather Service in Seattle tweeted on Monday.
The National Weather Service is predicting Whatcom County’s first rains will begin falling Tuesday night, when there is an 80% chance of showers predicted. Precipitation amounts are expected to be between a tenth and a quarter of an inch.
Wednesday will see a 70% chance of showers through the day, with an additional tenth of an inch of accumulation possible during the day, before another tenth to quarter of an inch is predicted for Wednesday night.
There will still be a 40% chance of showers Thursday, before the skies clear Thursday night, the NWS predicts, before partly sunny skies return Friday.
Winds will be strongest Wednesday, the NWS predicts, when it’s supposed to reach 10 to 20 mph.
According to NWS records, Bellingham saw 0.16 inches of precipitation through of all of July in 2018.
