Have you enjoyed these sunny days? That’s about to change

Gardeners might want to hold off watering their spring plants — showers are expected over the next two days and a pair of stronger storms lurk around the corner, forecasters said.

Showers are expected to start Tuesday night and extend into Thursday, with breezy winds about 15 mph, gusting to about 25 mph, the National Weather Service said in an email.

Winds could be strong enough to knock down small branches and limbs, with localized power outages possible.

A stronger storm system arrives late Thursday and lasts into Friday, with breezy conditions and periods of heavier rain.

Heavier rain and windy conditions are expected late Saturday into Sunday, the weather service said.

Temperatures will be cooler, with daytime highs in the mid-50s and overnight lows in the 40s.