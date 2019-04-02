Weather News

Have you enjoyed these sunny days? That’s about to change

Northwest drivers freak out about snow, but rain has its own challenges

Drivers in the Pacific Northwest may freak out about navigating in snow, but rain-slicked roads and poor visibility are more common winter driving challenges. By
Up Next
Drivers in the Pacific Northwest may freak out about navigating in snow, but rain-slicked roads and poor visibility are more common winter driving challenges. By

Gardeners might want to hold off watering their spring plants — showers are expected over the next two days and a pair of stronger storms lurk around the corner, forecasters said.

Showers are expected to start Tuesday night and extend into Thursday, with breezy winds about 15 mph, gusting to about 25 mph, the National Weather Service said in an email.

Winds could be strong enough to knock down small branches and limbs, with localized power outages possible.

A stronger storm system arrives late Thursday and lasts into Friday, with breezy conditions and periods of heavier rain.

Heavier rain and windy conditions are expected late Saturday into Sunday, the weather service said.

Temperatures will be cooler, with daytime highs in the mid-50s and overnight lows in the 40s.

Read Next

Robert Mittendorf

Robert Mittendorf covers civic issues, weather, traffic and how people are coping with the high cost of housing for The Bellingham Herald. A journalist since 1984, he’s also a volunteer firefighter for South Whatcom Fire Authority.
  Comments  

Read Next

‘It makes me nervous,’ Whatcom fire chief says after NOAA spring forecast released
Video media Created with Sketch.

Weather News

‘It makes me nervous,’ Whatcom fire chief says after NOAA spring forecast released

NOAA is predicting the Pacific Northwest, and particularly Western Washington, will likely be warmer and drier than normal in April and May, which could set the region up for a dangerous wildfire season.

KEEP READING

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month

#ReadLocal

Get full access to The Bellingham Herald content across all your devices.

SAVE NOW
MORE WEATHER NEWS

Weather News

Think Whatcom is done with snow? The Canadian weather forecast says otherwise

Weather News

After Wednesday’s snow, here’s what Whatcom County faces Thursday

Weather News

Here’s how long Wednesday’s snow will hang around Whatcom County

Weather News

Whatcom County crews stay prepared as more snow is forecast overnight Wednesday

Take Us With You

Real-time updates and all local stories you want right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service