Think Whatcom is done with snow? The Canadian weather forecast says otherwise

Northern Whatcom County might see some snow overnight, and the Bellingham area will see rain and gusty winds, U.S. and Canadian forecasters said.
Environment Canada has issued a snowfall warning for snow or rain mixed with snow for the metro Vancouver area, including Fraser Valley cities near the U.S.-Canada border.
According to the warning, accumulations of 2 to 4 inches were possible overnight, with 4 to 6 inches possible at higher elevations.
Lynden, Everson and Sumas often see weather that more closely reflects Canadian forecasts.
But meteorologists at the National Weather Service in Seattle think temperatures in the lowlands of Whatcom County will stay too high for snow — meaning that rain is in the forecast overnight for Bellingham.
“We’re looking at temperatures a little too warm for any kind of snow accumulating over the lowlands — certainly not down to sea level,” said meteorologist Kirby Cook.
A winter weather advisory was issued for the North Cascades, including the Mount Baker area, where 8 to 15 inches of snow was possible.
Avalanche conditions remained moderate in the Mount Baker backcountry, according to the Northwest Avalanche Center.
Cook said Whatcom County residents will see blustery south winds of 25-30 mph around midnight, with higher gusts.
Winds weren’t severe enough to require a wind advisory or warning, he said.
Temperatures were forecast in the high 30s around Bellingham and just above freezing for Abbotsford, B.C.
Showers are forecast for Tuesday with a high in the mid-40s.
Partly sunny skies are forecast Wednesday through Friday, with a chance of showers Thursday night and daytime highs in the high 40s.
