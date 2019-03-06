Here’s how long Wednesday’s snow will hang around Whatcom County

As forecast, snow began to fall Wednesday afternoon across the Whatcom County lowlands, including downtown Bellingham.
Fresh flakes were sticking to rooftops, cars and yards, but no significant accumulation was expected, according to the National Weather Service in Seattle.
Roads were wet and clear as the afternoon commute started, but temperatures were expected to fall to near freezing Wednesday night and rain or snow would continue, forecasters said.
Bellingham Public Schools announced about 3:30 p.m. that its afternoon buses to Sudden Valley would follow snow routes.
While the afternoon snow canceled some Wednesday evening events, the free community hip-hop performance from 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Options High School hosted by the Whatcom Family Community Network, Bellingham School District and Communities in Schools was scheduled to continue as planned.
Thursday’s forecast calls for a continued chance of rain and snow showers with highs in the low 40s.
A chance of rain and snow showers continues from Thursday night into Friday, but no significant accumulation is expected in the lowlands.
Around 4 to 6 inches of snowfall was forecast for the North Cascades.
