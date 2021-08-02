Roundabout riddle? It’s an annual question, proving some drivers still don’t quite get it

Question: We’ve all driven through the roundabouts and while I feel like the general idea is to alleviate congestion I cannot help but feel like I’m fighting for a spot before I’m smashed by the oncoming vehicle. I’m curious if there has ever been any official statement or even suggestion on how to navigate roundabouts correctly? I could be wrong but it sure seems like if everyone let the car at the next entrance freely come into the circle (please just go! There is no stop sign!) we’d all move along a little more efficiently. Can you please tell me if the roundabout is set up on basic common sense and common courtesy or is it a kill-or-be-killed system?

Answer: Oh boy, where do I start? Let’s begin with this: I’m confident that our traffic engineers aren’t out there designing kill-or-be-killed infrastructure. Actually, when it comes to roundabouts, the data show the exact opposite. Roundabouts reduce total crashes by 37%, injury crashes by 75%, fatal crashes by 90% and pedestrian collisions by 40% compared to traditional intersections. Beyond safety, roundabouts can handle more cars per hour than a light-controlled intersection, improving transportation efficiency. They’re also more cost-effective to maintain and they still work when the power goes out.

However, if I were put in front of a tribunal to argue that some drivers still don’t understand roundabouts, your question would provide the convicting evidence. First of all, credit to you for admitting you could be wrong. In fact, your driving recommendation completely contradicts what our traffic laws (and the signs on the road) require.

Before we get to the laws, though, I want to answer the first part of your question. Yes, repeatedly yes; official statements on how to navigate roundabouts abound. The Department of Transportation has written instructions along with a five-part video series. The Washington Driver Guide has a section on how to drive in a roundabout.

The Washington State Patrol has multiple videos online; even local governments have information about roundabouts on their websites. And I seem to end up writing an article on roundabouts almost every year, so I guess this is the one for 2021.

To be clear, the drivers already in the roundabout are not supposed to stop to “let the car at the next entrance freely come into the circle.” You’re right that there are no stop signs in the approach to a roundabout, but there are yield signs. As a refresher, the law states that when a driver approaches a yield sign “the driver shall yield the right-of-way to any vehicle in the intersection or approaching on another roadway so closely as to constitute an immediate hazard ....”

As to whether roundabout rules are common sense or common courtesy, there’s a lot of debate as to whether common sense even exists, and what’s courteous seems to be somewhat dependent on cultural values, but I can say that roundabouts have a common practice (established by the law). So let’s go over the rules for driving in a roundabout:

▪ 1. Slow down as you approach the intersection and watch for pedestrians.

▪ 2. Enter when there is a gap in traffic, yielding to traffic already in the roundabout. Once inside, do not stop. Follow directions on signs or pavement markings about which lane to use.

▪ 3. Exit at your street or continue around if you miss your exit.

I know most of us have roundabouts figured out. To the rest, I believe you have what it takes to get the hang of it. We can do this, Washington.