Long delays expected from this road project between Bellingham and Lynden

Getty Images

Expect delays this week if you drive Hannegan Road, a busy commuter link between Bellingham and Lynden.

A road-striping project is planned from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5., on Hannegan Road from Bellingham limits to Lynden city limits.

“Safety is our highest priority,” the Whatcom County Public Works Department said at its website. “Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office deputies will assist with traffic control, and drivers should remember that traffic fines double in work zones.”

Long delays are expected, and drivers were encouraged to use other routes on the road that carries some 12,000 cars and trucks daily, Public Works said.

Work is weather-dependent.

