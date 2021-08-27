Southbound I-5 will close for these two nights as pavement is repaired

Pavement repairs mean WSDOT will close both lanes of southbound Interstate 5 near Bellis Fair mall in Bellingham on Sunday and Monday nights, Aug. 29 and 30. Getty Images

Both lanes of southbound Interstate 5 will be closed for two nights early next week for pavement repairs.

Full closures will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, and Monday, Aug. 30, between Meridian Street/Bellis Fair Mall Parkway and Sunset Drive, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement.

“During this closure, our crews will complete pavement repairs on both southbound lanes at the Squalicum Creek overpass near milepost 255.4. A full closure is needed to provide crews with enough room to safely complete the repairs,” WSDOT said.

Signs will direct drivers to detours, WSDOT said.

On Sunday and Monday nights:

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Update and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Crews begin closing southbound I-5 at 8 p.m.

▪ Full closure of southbound I-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.