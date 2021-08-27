Traffic
Southbound I-5 will close for these two nights as pavement is repaired
Both lanes of southbound Interstate 5 will be closed for two nights early next week for pavement repairs.
Full closures will be from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, and Monday, Aug. 30, between Meridian Street/Bellis Fair Mall Parkway and Sunset Drive, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in an emailed statement.
“During this closure, our crews will complete pavement repairs on both southbound lanes at the Squalicum Creek overpass near milepost 255.4. A full closure is needed to provide crews with enough room to safely complete the repairs,” WSDOT said.
Signs will direct drivers to detours, WSDOT said.
On Sunday and Monday nights:
▪ Crews begin closing southbound I-5 at 8 p.m.
▪ Full closure of southbound I-5 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
Comments