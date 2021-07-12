Fire has closed this road east, but nearby Whatcom trails still accessible

Smoke rises from a fire west of Winthrop, Wash., along Highway 20 on Monday, July 12. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

A wildfire burning near Winthrop will close state Highway 20 indefinitely, the Washington State Department of Transportation said Monday, July 12.

“There is no estimate for when the highway will reopen so people should plan to use U.S. Highway 2 or Interstate 90 for cross-state travel,” WSDOT tweeted Monday.

Monday’s closure will be between mileposts 172 and 174 about 20 miles west of Winthrop, near Early Winters, for fire response activity, WSDOT tweeted.

Highway 20, also called the North Cascades Highway, will remain open on the west side, allowing access to the North Cascades National Park visitor center at Newhalem and hiking trails nearby.