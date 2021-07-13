Here’s where Slater Road will be closed for work this week

An Ada County Highway Department oil distributor applies a polymer-infused oil to a street while performing chip seal work in Boise in 2015. In Whatcom County, Slater Road is scheduled for chip seal work this week and next.

Slater Road is scheduled for chip seal work this week and next, and drivers will face considerable delays, the Whatcom County Public Works Department said.

Chips seal work is planned on Thursday, July 15, from Lake Terrell Road to Imhof Road and from July 19-22 from Ferndale Road to the Ferndale city limits at the railroad crossing.

It’s possible that the road will be closed entirely, with detour routes posted, Public Works said in an email.

