Expect delays from this I-5 lane closure in Bellingham this week

One lane of northbound Interstate 5 will close for two days next week as part of a project to add a new on-ramp.

Crews will close one lane of northbound I-5 near milepost 257 from 7 a.m. Wednesday, July 14, to 7 a.m. on Friday, July 16, the Washington State Department of Transportation said in an email.

Only the left freeway lane will be open.

Both the on- and off-ramps to I-5 will remain open.

‘We know that anytime we need to take a lane on I-5, it causes congestion,” WSDOT said. “You can help us by traveling during off-peak times, using alternate routes, giving yourself extra time and most importantly, being alert while driving through the work zone. ‘

Travelers should expect delays during this closure, especially during peak travel times.

Drivers can get current traffic information on smartphones with the WSDOT app and by following the WSDOT_north on Twitter.