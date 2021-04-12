Here’s where you’ll see lane closures, other work on I-5 in Bellingham

Drivers can expect lane closures and slower speed limits on Interstate 5 and Old Fairhaven Parkway for the next 18 months, part of a project to ensure better salmon access to streams.

Washington Department of Transportation crews will begin replacing culverts where Padden Creek flows under I-5 south of Old Fairhaven Parkway and under Old Fairhaven Parkway at 30th Street.

Work begins Monday, April 19, and will last until the fall of 2022, WSDOT said in an email.

WSDOT has been replacing culverts across Whatcom County and the entire state, partly in response to a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling that said the state was obligated by treaty with Northwest tribes to restore stream flows that have been restricted by culverts built under state roads and highways.

Work will be done during the daytime and nighttime hours and will require lane closures, detours and speed reductions.

Single lane closures on southbound I-5 at milepost 250 are scheduled 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. April 19-22., WSDOT said.