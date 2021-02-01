Cleanup from recent windstorms forces daytime road closure

Crews will close the main road heading south from Geneva and Sudden Valley Feb. 2-4 to mow and clear debris from recent windstorms. Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

Daytime closure of Lake Whatcom Boulevard is planned this week for mowing and to clear debris from recent windstorms, according to a notice from the Whatcom County Public Works Department.

Lake Whatcom Boulevard between Lake Louise Road and Cain Lake Road/South Bay Drive will close from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 2, through Thursday, Feb. 4.

Detours will be in place for the closure, which affects those heading south from Geneva and Sudden Valley and those heading north from Alger and the Cain Lake Road area, Public Works said in a statement.

▪ Emergency vehicles will be allowed to pass, but long delays are possible.

▪ Detour routes and flaggers will be in place.

▪ Use alternate routes and expect long delays.

▪ The project is weather dependent, so closure dates and times could change.

▪ Call 360-778-6400 for more information or questions.