Friday afternoon accident blocking traffic on I-5 near the Lakeway exit

Traffic camera shows accident blocking northbound I-5 travel An accident blocks northbound traffic on Interstate 5 at Lakeway Drive in Bellingham, Wash., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK An accident blocks northbound traffic on Interstate 5 at Lakeway Drive in Bellingham, Wash., Friday, Sept. 27, 2019.

A vehicle crash blocked a northbound lane of Interstate 5 near Lakeway Drive on Friday afternoon at the beginning of rush hour traffic.

The collision happened around 4:45 p.m. on Friday, Sept 27. According to Washington State Department of Transportation’s Twitter account the collision was blocking the left lane but tying up traffic in both northbound lanes. WSDOT was advising that it will create traffic delays.

As of 5:15 p.m. traffic was moving slowly northbound, but the backup stretched to the Old Fairhaven Parkway exit. The accident was cleared but traffic remained heavy in the area.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW