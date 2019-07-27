Resurfacing projects will cause long delays on these Whatcom County roads

How does asphalt paving work? This PBJ sandwich explains it Why does asphalt paving work sometimes get postponed due to rain in the forecast? To help explain, WSDOT enlisted the help of a childhood favorite, the peanut butter and jelly sandwich. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Why does asphalt paving work sometimes get postponed due to rain in the forecast? To help explain, WSDOT enlisted the help of a childhood favorite, the peanut butter and jelly sandwich.

Expect long delays this week and next if you’re headed out the Mount Baker Highway, or if you are traveling on rural Whatcom County highways from Kendall to Sumas and near the Cherry Point refineries.

It’s all part of the Washington state Department of transportation’s summer-long road repair and resurfacing projects.

Waits of 45 minutes or longer as possible for these resurfacing projects, WSDOT said in a statement:

Mount Baker Highway

▪ From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Thursday, July 29 to Aug. 1, there will be alternating traffic on Mount Baker Highway (Highway 542) from Britton Road east to Markel Road near the North Fork Brewery.

▪ From 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, Aug. 7 and Aug. 8, there will be alternating traffic on Mount Baker Highway from Britton Road east to Markel Road near the North Fork Brewery.

▪ Overnight work continues on Sunset Drive/Mount Baker Highway from Interstate 5 east to Britton Road.

Kendall Road

▪ From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, July 26, there will be alternating traffic on Kendall Road (Highway 547) from Saar Creek/Hillview Road east to Peaceful Valley Drive.

▪ From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 5, there will be alternating traffic on Kendall Road (Highway 547) from Saar Creek/Hillview Road east to Peaceful Valley Drive.

▪ From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, there will be alternating traffic on Kendall Road (Highway 547) from Saar Creek/Hillview Road east to Peaceful Valley Drive.

Grandview Road

▪ From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 2, there will be alternating traffic on Grandview Road (Highway 548) from North Star Road west to the Blaine Road roundabout.

▪ From 5 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Aug. 9, there will be alternating traffic on Grandview Road (Highway 548) from North Star Road west to the Blaine Road roundabout.