Here’s what had Wednesday’s rainy commute slowed on I-5 through Bellingham

A collision on northbound Interstate 5 at Iowa Street blocks the right lane and partially blocks the on-ramp to I-5 in Bellingham, Wash., on July 17, 2019.

Wednesday’s rainy commute through Bellingham got a little more difficult with a crash on the Iowa Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5.

Washington State Patrol and Bellingham Fire Department crews were on scene, and traffic backed up beyond the Samish Way exit, according to Washington State Department of Transportation traffic cameras.

The cameras showed the on-ramp completely blocked, and traffic funneling down to the left lane.

An emergency radio broadcast at 7:45 a.m. said that on-scene crews were asking to close the Iowa Street on-ramp while the crash is cleared.

A WSDOT tweet at 8:28 a.m. said the right lane was re-opened, but that the Iowa Street exit was still closed. A tweet at 8:41 a.m. proclaimed the incident cleared.

On the I-5 NB on-ramp from Iowa St (MP 254) there is a collision blocking the ramp. The State Patrol has arrived on the scene. — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) July 17, 2019

#Bellingham update: The right lane on northbound I-5 is now clear, but the I-5 on-ramp from Iowa St is still blocked. — WSDOT North Traffic (@wsdot_north) July 17, 2019