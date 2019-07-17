Traffic
Here’s what had Wednesday’s rainy commute slowed on I-5 through Bellingham
Collision blocks Interstate 5 in Bellingham
Wednesday’s rainy commute through Bellingham got a little more difficult with a crash on the Iowa Street on-ramp to northbound Interstate 5.
Washington State Patrol and Bellingham Fire Department crews were on scene, and traffic backed up beyond the Samish Way exit, according to Washington State Department of Transportation traffic cameras.
The cameras showed the on-ramp completely blocked, and traffic funneling down to the left lane.
An emergency radio broadcast at 7:45 a.m. said that on-scene crews were asking to close the Iowa Street on-ramp while the crash is cleared.
A WSDOT tweet at 8:28 a.m. said the right lane was re-opened, but that the Iowa Street exit was still closed. A tweet at 8:41 a.m. proclaimed the incident cleared.
