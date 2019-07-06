Here’s why heading north on I-5 out of Bellingham could be tough early next week

How to zipper merge Whether you live in Washington State or Kansas, when coming to a lane closure getting over early into that long line may not always be the best way to get through. Here's some advice on how to perform a zipper merge. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Whether you live in Washington State or Kansas, when coming to a lane closure getting over early into that long line may not always be the best way to get through. Here's some advice on how to perform a zipper merge.

Heading north out of Bellingham will be a little more difficult than normal, as the Washington State Department of Transportation has planned construction along Interstate 5 early next week.

According to a WSDOT North tweet Friday morning, July 5, northbound I-5 just north of Slater Road will be reduced to a single lane from 10 p.m. Sunday, July 7, until 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 9.

The on-ramp to northbound I-5 from Slater Road also will be closed during the project, the tweet said.

The reason for the closure, according to a follow-up tweet, is to allow WSDOT crews a chance to lay down new asphalt along a one-mile stretch in the area to help preserve the road until crews are able to complete a more permanent fix.

According to a news release on the project, the right lane and the on-ramp will be closed until Monday evening, those portions of the freeway will open and work will shift to the left lane until completion Tuesday evening.

The times of the closure are dependent upon weather, the release said.

