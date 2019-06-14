Rollover accident blocks freeway traffic in Bellingham

What to do if you’ve been in a car accident Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Be prepared when you hit the road. Here are some quick tips on what to do if you are in a car accident.

A rollover accident that snarled traffic on Interstate 5 about 8:30 a.m. Friday, June 14, near Meridian Street was cleared at 8:50 a.m. Traffic, which was backed up for about two miles at one point, was moving without delay by 9: 20 a.m., according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

The rollover collision blocked the left lanes of both northbound and southbound I-5 near the Meridian Street exit, according to WSDOT on its Twitter feed. The Washington State Patrol and the Bellingham Fire Department responded.

