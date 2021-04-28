Toddler badly injured after falling from home’s window onto concrete, WA officials say

A 2-year-old boy was flown to Harborview with potentially life-threatening injuries after falling from a first-story window onto concrete in Marysville, Washington. Marysville Fire District

A 2-year-old was flown to a hospital after he fell from a window onto concrete in Washington, officials said.

The toddler fell six feet from the first-story window of a single-family home Tuesday afternoon, a spokesperson with the Marysville Fire District told McClatchy News.

The boy was flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for potentially life-threatening injuries, according to a news release from the fire district.

“While our thoughts are with that child’s family, we want to encourage all of you to check your windows and install stops or guards if you haven’t already (these prevent the window from fully opening),” the district said. “Window screens are not strong enough to support the weight of a child.”

The fire district also suggested moving furniture away from windows and placing a garden bed or another soft surface below them.

The chances a child will fall from a window increase as warmer weather moves in, spokesperson Christie Veley said.