Edmonds baker apologizes for ‘Build that Wall’ cookie

January 28, 2019 12:32 PM

A Washington state baker is apologizing for putting the phrase "Build that Wall" on a heart-shaped cookie. The wall refers to President Donald Trump's signature campaign promise to build a southern-border wall.
SEATTLE

A bakery store owner in Edmonds is apologizing for a politically charged Valentine’s Day cookie that generated an uproar on social media.

KING-TV reports that Ken Bellingham, who owns Edmonds Bakery, has gotten phone calls from frustrated customers about the heart-shaped cookie with “Build that Wall” in frosting letters. The wall refers to President Donald Trump’s signature campaign promise to build a southern-border wall.

The cookie was one of several decorated with messages such as “Addicted to Love” and “Cool Beans.”

Bellingham says the cookie was a joke and not meant as a political statement.

Ana Carrera, a customer posted a photo of the cookie on Facebook, saying that as a person with Mexican heritage it felt personal.

Bellingham says someone taped a sign to the shop calling for a boycott.

