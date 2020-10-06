Who’s on your Washington ballot and what do they stand for? Find out in our voter guide

This year’s presidential race has captured most of our attention as we head to the Nov. 3 general election.

But you may know a lot less about the rest of the people and issues on the ballot that Washington voters will receive in the mail.

If you’re wondering how to vote in those races, The Bellingham Herald’s 2020 Voter Guide can help.

We sent questionnaires to dozens of statewide candidates, as well as local races in Bellingham and Whatcom County.

You can type in your address to pull up your ballot and learn more about the candidates’ backgrounds.

For subscribers, we have their views on such topics as the economy, racism and criminal justice, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic.

If you’re not yet registered to vote, the deadline to register online or through the mail is Oct. 26. If you miss that date, you can still register in-person at a polling place through Election Day. If you’re unsure about your registration status, you can check on it by visiting the Washington Secretary of State’s website.

You can find more information on how to vote here.