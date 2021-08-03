It’s primary election day, here’s what Whatcom County voters need to know

Ballots must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 3, or placed in an official ballot drop box by that time, to be counted in the state’s vote-by mail primary election.

Some 32,518 ballots had been returned through Monday, Aug. 2, from Whatcom County’s 158,905 registered voters, according to the Auditor’s Office website.

Turnout for an off-year primary election is typically low.

Voters who plan to mail their ballots are urged to check the last pickup time where they’re leaving their ballot to make sure it gets collected in time for an 8 p.m. Tuesday postmark.

But elections officials say it’s best to use one of the 19 official drop boxes placed around Whatcom County.

Ballots will be accepted by mail after Election Day, but they must be postmarked by 8 p.m. Tuesday.

New voter registration and address changes must be made in person at the Auditor’s Office in the County Courthouse, 311 Grand Ave., and both will be accepted until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Primary elections are required Tuesday for races countywide where more than two candidates filed for office.

Voting results will be posted about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

On the ballot are candidates for:

▪ Whatcom County Council At-Large Position A.

▪ Whatcom County Council District 1.

▪ Whatcom County Council District 3.

▪ Port of Bellingham Commissioner District 2.

▪ Bellingham City Council At-Large.

▪ Blaine City Council Ward 2.

▪ Blaine City Council Ward 3.

▪ Ferndale City Council Position 6.

▪ Lynden School District 504 Director Position 4.

▪ Concrete School District No. 11 Director District 4 At-Large.

▪ And Hospital District 304, Commissioner Position 1.

In those races, the two candidates who receive the most votes will advance to the Nov. 2 general election, according to the state’s “top-two” primary system.

Order of placement on the primary ballot was determined by a random drawing May 21 at the close of candidate filing week.

Also on the Aug. 3 primary ballot are levy votes for Whatcom County Fire Protection District 1, Whatcom County Fire Protection District 4, Whatcom County Fire Protection District 16, Whatcom County Fire Protection District 21, and South Whatcom Fire Authority.