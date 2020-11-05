Close Whatcom County races appear final after election results are posted Thursday

Evan Jones appears to have defeated James Erb for Superior Court position 2 judge seat, in Whatcom County’s closest remaining race of the 2020 general election.

After the most recent results were posted at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 5., Jones, a deputy felony prosecuting attorney for the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office, had 51% to 49% for Erb, who is senior assistant attorney for the city of Bellingham.

Blaine councilwoman Alicia Rule and state Rep. Sharon Shewmake of Bellingham held their leads for the 42nd Legislative District’s two open House seats after the third day of returns.

Their Republican opponents both conceded Wednesday night:

▪ Rule led state Rep. Luanne Van Werven, R-Lynden, for House position 1 by 51% to 59%.

Top headlines in your inbox Get all the news you need to start your day. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

▪ Shewmake led Jennifer Sefzik of Custer for House position 2 by 52% to 48%.

Turnout was 87%, second to the record 88% of the county’s registered voters who cast ballots in 2008 when Barrack Obama won the presidency.

Statewide turnout was 75%, according to the Secretary of State’s Office.

Whatcom had the third-highest turnout rate, after Garfield and Lincoln counties.

Some 1,445 of the 139,116 ballots that were received through Friday were challenged or rejected, according to Elections Supervisor Amy Grasher:

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

▪ 30 ballots were postmarked too late to be accepted.

▪ 267 ballots weren’t signed.

▪ 1,148 ballots had signatures that didn’t match the ones on file.

Voters who didn’t sign their ballot or whose signatures were challenged have until the election is certified at 10 a.m. Nov. 24 to fix or “cure” their ballot.

Thursday’s count included ballots with valid postmarks in Thursday’s mail and ballots from dropboxes around Whatcom County that weren’t counted Wednesday, Auditor Diana Bradrick told The Bellingham Herald.

An updated count was scheduled for late Friday afternoon, Nov. 6.

An estimated 249 ballots remained to be counted in the office, according to the auditor’s website.