When should Whatcom voters should get their general election ballots?

Ballots will be mailed to voters Wednesday, Oct. 14, for the Nov. 3 general election and should be in Whatcom County homes by Oct. 21.

Voted ballots must be postmarked, not just mailed, by 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 3. Postage is free, and Whatcom County offers 18 drop boxes as an alternative to mailing.

It’s recommended that voters use the drop boxes instead of the mail after Oct. 27. And don’t forget to sign your ballot envelope.

Those who don’t receive a ballot by Oct. 21 should contact the Auditor’s Office at elections@co.whatcom.wa.us or 360-778-5102.

Voters have until Oct. 26 to submit voter registration requests and address changes to the Auditor’s Office either through the mail or online at VoteWA.gov. After Oct. 26, paperwork such as registration and address changes must be completed in person.

Local races feature Whatcom County Superior Court judge positions, both seats in U.S. Congress that represent Whatcom County, both state House seats in the 42nd District covering part of Bellingham and northern Whatcom County, and both state House seats and the state Senate seat in the 40th District covering part of Bellingham and southern Whatcom County along with San Juan County and part of Skagit County.

Here’s who is on the ballot:

U.S. Congress Districts 1 and 2

▪ Incumbent U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene, a Kirkland Democrat, will face Republican challenger Jeffrey Beeler Sr. of Sultan.

▪ Incumbent U.S. Rep. Rick Larsen, an Everett Democrat, will face Republican challenger Timothy S. Hazelo of Oak Harbor.

40th Legislative District

▪ Incumbent position 2 state Rep. Alex Ramel, a Democrat from Bellingham, is being challenged by Russ Dzialo, a Republican from Bellingham.

Ramel was appointed in January to finish the term of Jeff Morris, who resigned to take a job in the private sector.

▪ Incumbent state Sen. Liz Lovelett, a Democrat from Anacortes, is being challenged by Charles Carrell, a Republican from Burlington.

Lovelett is seeking her first full four-year term as state senator. She was appointed in February 2019 to finish the term of Kevin Ranker and won a confirmation election in November 2019.

42nd Legislative District

▪ Incumbent position 1 state Rep. Luanne Van Werven, a Republican from Lynden, is being challenged by Democrat Alicia Rule, a member of the Blaine City Council.

▪ Incumbent position 2 state Rep. Sharon Shewmake, a Democrat from Bellingham, is being challenged by Republican Jennifer Sefzik of Custer.

Whatcom Superior Court

In the non-partisan races for judge:

▪ For position 2, Presiding Judge Deborra E. Garrett isn’t running for re-election. James Erb, an assistant city attorney for Bellingham, and Evan Jones, a deputy prosecuting attorney in the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office, are running for the position.

▪ For position 4, Superior Court Judge David E. Freeman is facing challenger Jim Nelson of Bellingham, a lawyer with experience in criminal prosecution and defense and family law.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING More local voter information For more information on the Nov. 3 general election, The Bellingham Herald’s 2020 Voter Guide can help. We sent questionnaires to dozens of statewide candidates, as well as local races in Bellingham and Whatcom County. You can type in your address to pull up your ballot and learn more about the candidates’ backgrounds. For subscribers, we have their views on such topics as the economy, racism and criminal justice, climate change and the coronavirus pandemic. If you’re not yet registered to vote, the deadline to register online or through the mail is Oct. 26. If you miss that date, you can still register in-person at a polling place through Election Day. If you’re unsure about your registration status, you can check on it by visiting the Washington Secretary of State’s website.

Drop boxes locations

▪ Acme Elementary, 5200 Turkington Road.

▪ Blaine Library, 610 3rd St.

▪ Birch Bay (North Whatcom Fire & Rescue), 4581 Birch Bay-Lynden Road.

▪ Custer Elementary, 7660 Custer School Road.

▪ Courthouse South Parking Lot, 201 Grand Ave.

▪ Deming Library, 5044 Mt. Baker Highway.

▪ Everson WECU, 106 E. Main St.

▪ Ferndale City Hall, 2095 Main St.

▪ Lummi Nation Administration Building, 2665 Kwina Road.

▪ Lynden Library, 216 4th St.

▪ Meridian (Laurel Grange), 6172 Guide Meridian.

▪ Kendall (North Fork Community Library), 7506 Kendall Road.

▪ Point Roberts Marketplace (8 a.m.-10 p.m.), 480 Tyee Dr.

▪ Sehome Haggens, 210 36th St., Haggen Sehome Village, NE Corner.

▪ Sudden Valley, Sudden Valley Security Turnaround, Gate One.

▪ Sumas, 534 Railroad Ave.

▪ Whatcom Community College, 231 W Kellogg Road.

▪ WWU, on campus outside Wade King Student Recreation Center, 1880 Bill McDonald Parkway.