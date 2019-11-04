Tuesday is election day in Whatcom County. Here’s what you need to know

Ballots for the general election are due by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5. You don’t need a stamp, but ballots must be postmarked — not just mailed — by the deadline. By this late date, consider placing your ballot in one of 18 drop boxes. The deadline remains at 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

If you haven’t received a ballot, you can still go to the Auditor’s Office in the County Courthouse at 311 Grand Ave., or call 360-778-5102 or email elections@co.whatcom.wa.us to get one.

In addition to city and county elections, State Sen. Liz Lovelett, an Anacortes Democrat, will be defending her 40th Legislative District seat against Daniel Miller in a confirmation vote that’s required because she was appointed to the post in February. She replaced Kevin Ranker who resigned in January amid sexual harassment allegations.

There are also two state measures on the ballot.

Initiative 976, which is sponsored by conservative activist Tim Eyman, would lower annual car registration fees to $30 and end the ability of state and local governments to add taxes and fees without voter approval.

Approval could mean deep cuts for mass transit, road work and other transportation projects in Whatcom County, officials said last week, according to an earlier story in The Bellingham Herald.

Hardest-hit would be Whatcom Transportation Authority’s bus services, funding for rural Whatcom County roads, and for the Lummi Island ferry.

Also on the ballot, Referendum 88 asks the state’s voters to decide if Initiative 1000, adopted by the 2019 Legislature, will become law. The initiative codifies laws governing preferential treatment based on gender, ethnicity, color, race of national origin.