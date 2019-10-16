Your ballot arrives this weekend. This is what Whatcom voters need to know

SHARE COPY LINK

Whatcom County voters will get their ballots in the mail this weekend.

Whatcom County voters will elect a new County Executive, sheriff and three County Council members, among others. Several cities will elect new mayors and members of the city councils. One of three port commissioners is on the ballot. School, fire and other district commissioners are on the ballot, in addition to state measures about car tabs and funding for roads and affirmative action.

Voter registration and address changes are due by Oct. 28 to the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office. You can register to vote in person up to 8 p.m. election day at the auditor’s office, 311 Grand Ave., Suite 103. It’s open 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

To read more about the candidates, visit The Bellingham Herald’s Whatcom Elections section or the state voter pamphlet online.

Ballots, which will be mailed Wednesday, Oct. 16, can take up to five days to be delivered by mail. If you don’t receive your ballot, you can contact the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office at 360-778-5102 or go to voter.votewa.gov to have a new ballot mailed to you.

Ballots must be postmarked or in ballot drop boxes by 8 p.m. Nov. 5. You can check online to see if your ballot has been received.