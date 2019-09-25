What you need to know before voting for Whatcom County Council at-large candidates

Here’s what you need to know about Whatcom’s 2019 primary election With 136 public offices on the ballot this August, you’ll want to pay attention to these changes as Election Day approaches. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK With 136 public offices on the ballot this August, you’ll want to pay attention to these changes as Election Day approaches.

David Ramirez is challenging Carol Frazey for the at-large, position B, seat she holds on the Whatcom County Council.

In the primary, Frazey received 57% of the vote, Ramirez had 29%. Bill LaFreniere had 7% and Brett Bonner, who stopped his campaign, had 6%.

Voters approved ballot measures in 2016 that changed districts starting in 2017 that created five districts with one representative elected from each district and two at-large positions elected by voters countywide.

Frazey was elected to a partial term in the seat in November 2018, defeating Mike Peetoom 59% to 41%.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The non-partisan, part-time position pays $31,867 annually during the four-year term.

General election ballots will be mailed Oct. 18. Ballots don’t need a stamp but must be postmarked by Election Day. Ballot drop boxes open Oct. 18 and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

These are the candidates for the at-large Whatcom County Council position:

SHARE COPY LINK Carol Frazey is a 2019 general election candidate for Whatcom County, Wash., Council's at-large, position B, seat. She says she spends a lot of time listening to those who usually aren't heard from.

Carol Frazey

Frazey, 50, is a member of the Whatcom County Council and president of Fit School Inc. an online coaching site for women runners that also offers in-person classes and coaching.

Bio: Married with two children, one at Sehome High and the other at the University of Washington, she and her husband have lived in Whatcom County for two decades. She has a bachelor’s degree in education from Penn State University and a master’s degree in kinesiology from the University of Colorado. Frazey is a past board member of the Whatcom County Childhood Obesity Task Force, Run Like a Girl, and Assumption Catholic Church Pastoral Care Commission. Frazey serves on the County Council’s Finance and Administrative Services, Criminal Justice and Public Safety, and Public Works and Health committees. She is a member of the Business and Commerce Advisory Committee, Council of Governments, Intergovernmental Tribal Relations Committee, and Northwest Regional Council.

Neighborhood: Whatcom Falls in Bellingham.

Funds raised: $13,032 through Sept. 23 2019, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.

Funds spent: $5,572 through Sept. 23, 2019.

Largest contributors: Frazey received $1,000 from the Nooksack Indian Tribe, $950 from International Association of Fire Fighters Local 106 and $1,832 in kind from the Washington State Democrats.

An issue of personal interest to her: “I have two teenagers and a husband. And if we had the income we do now, we wouldn’t be able to afford this house if we had to buy it right now,” Frazey said. “And I know I’m not experiencing that now, but it really gives me empathy for those families that are starting out not able to buy a home.”

What trait makes her uniquely suited for this position: Frazey said she prefers to spend her time on the council listening more than speaking. “I do not talk much and really spend a lot of time listening,” Frazey said. “I really spend a lot of time listening and making sure I am getting the best possible information from people who aren’t usually heard from.”

Endorsements: “She’s on the council. She’s a business owner. [Frazey] is one of those ones our members look at and think ‘if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it,’” says Jamie Douglass, chair of the 42nd Legislative District Democrats.

Other endorsements: Riveters Collective; Whatcom Democrats; Bellingham/Whatcom County Professional Firefighters.

Website: Vote Carol Frazey on Facebook.

SHARE COPY LINK David Ramirez is a 2019 general election candidate for Whatcom County, Wash., Council's at-large, position B, seat. He said he is concerned that changes to the county's comprehensive plan could harm jobs.

David Ramirez

Ramirez, 47, is district manager for Clean Harbors Environmental Services.

Bio: He is married with nine children and four grandchildren. He was born in Washington and lived in several areas of the state before settling in Bellingham in 2012. He studied environmental management and chemistry at Brigham Young University. Ramirez volunteers with the Boy Scouts and has served as a Scout leader for nearly 30 years. He has served as treasurer and board president of Whatcom Family Community Network to support children, youth and families.

Neighborhood: Everson.

Funds raised: $2,791 through Sept. 21, 2019, according to the Public Disclosure Commission.

Funds spent: $782 through Sept 21, 2019.

Largest Contributions: Ramirez received $1,000 from Phillips 66 Company.

An issue of personal interest to him: Ramirez said he came to Whatcom County both because of its beauty and its job market. “...So with the moratorium and the comp plan, I think that affects me personally because if those jobs were to slow down or go away that would affect me living in this county.” Ramirez also said his two grandchildren had to leave Whatcom County because of a lack of employment options.

What trait makes him uniquely suited for this position: ”I always say that my hobby is volunteering, and I have spent a lot of that free time of mine to serve the community, and I definitely believe that servant leadership is important,” Ramirez said. “Just because someone votes for us, doesn’t mean that we have all the answers. But we’re willing to serve the community, take what they have to say and apply it in such way that it’s gonna affect the county in a positive way. “

Endorsements: Republican Party.

Website: David Ramirez for County Council on Facebook.