What Bellingham voters need to know about Ward 3 general election candidates

Ballots for the Nov. 5, 2019, general election will be mailed Oct. 16. Your ballot includes only candidates for districts in which you vote.

Daniel Hammill is running for a second full term representing Bellingham City Council Ward 3. Challenging him in the Nov. 5 general election is Ashanti Monts-Tréviska.

In the Aug. 6 primary, Hammill received 63% of votes and Monts-Tréviska got 26%.

Ward 3 includes the central business district, Whatcom Falls Park, and parts of the neighborhoods of Lettered Streets, York, Sunnyland, Cornwall Park, Roosevelt and Alabama Hill.

The non-partisan, part-time position pays $26,000 annually during the four-year term.

All Bellingham voters cast ballots in all wards in the general election.

General ballots will be mailed Oct. 18. Ballots don’t need a stamp but must be postmarked by Election Day. Ballot drop boxes open Oct. 18 and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day, Nov. 5.

These are the candidates for Bellingham’s Ward 3 City Council member:

DANIEL HAMMILL

Hammill, 50, is president of the Bellingham City Council and owner of Make it Rain Media and Events, which works with local nonprofits.

Bio: He is married to Kelly Bashaw, who’s on the Bellingham Schools board. He’s lived in Bellingham for 30 years and is a graduate of Whatcom Community College and Western Washington University. Hammill has served on the City Council since he was appointed in 2014 and was elected to his first full term in 2015. He chairs the Finance and Personnel Committee and serves on council committees for Planning and Community Development, Public Safety and Justice. He is on the board of the Museum Foundation and is a member of the Incarceration Prevention and Reduction Task Force and the Lake Whatcom Policy Working Group. He helped lead an effort to pass the original Bellingham Home Fund in 2012.

Neighborhood: Sunnyland.

Funds raised: $3,917 including a $250 loan from Make It Rain Events LLC as of Sept. 17, , according to the Public Disclosure Commission.

Funds spent: $701 as of Sept. 17.

Largest contributors: Dan Dunne, of Bellingham, and Corwin Fergus, of Winthrop, donated $1,000 each.

An issue of personal interest to him: Hammill said that he has had a family member become involved in the criminal justice system and it has connected him to some of the issues that the system has. However, he ultimately wants to serve the Bellingham community and not focus on anything too personal to his own experiences, he said.

A trait that makes him uniquely suited for this position: “I think I bring a deep breath of experience to the council,” Hammill said. “This is my fifth year on City Council. During that time, I have served on over 20 boards and commissions.”

Endorsements: Bellingham Mayor Kelli Linville; Whatcom County Prosecutor Eric Richey; Sierra Club, Riveters Collective; Whatcom County Council member Barry Buchanan; Whatcom Women Democrats.

Website: People to Elect Dan Hammill on Facebook.

ASHANTI MONTS-TRÉVISKA

Monts-Tréviska, 44, is co-manager of Cascadia Deaf Nation, a social enterprise owned and managed by deaf people of color, and co-manager of WeSynergy Interpreting.

Bio: Monts-Trèviska is a board member for the Whatcom Peace and Justice Center and Northwest Washington Community of the Deaf. Monts-Trèviska has a master’s degree in transpersonal psychology from Sofia University in Palo Alto, Calif., and is working on a doctorate in transformative studies at the California Institute of Integral Studies. Monts-Trèviska is from Florida and moved to Bellingham in 2012.

Neighborhood: Puget.

Funds raised: No funds raised or spent filed. Monts-Trèviska selected the “mini-reporting option” with the state Public Disclosure Commission, which exempts candidates from filing campaign finance reports if they don’t exceed $5,000 in contributions and take no individual donations greater than $500.

An issue of personal interest to Monts-Trèviska: “Human rights violations is one of the issues that have impacted me the most. An access to [affordable] housing is a human right,” Monts-Trèviska said. “Access to ASL interpreters in various events is a human right. Being protected from systemic violence is a human right. Being safe from community violence (i.e. perpetuation of racism) is a human right. Access to public transportation to get to places to meet own needs is a human right.”

A trait that makes Monts-Trèviska uniquely suited for this position: “I can say that I am not the typical leader that people can imagine to be running for the City Council seat because I happen to be a cultural-linguistic person of an intersectional background who speaks American Sign Language, “ says Monts-Trèviska. “I didn’t intend to get involved with politics because I am actually an apolitical person who looks at the bigger picture from a reality-based worldviews. Running for the City Council gives me an opportunity to bring holistic insights on various issues through my understanding of transformative justice.”

Endorsements: Riveters Collective, Bellingham Deaf and Disability Justice Collective and National Women’s Political Caucus of Washington.

Website: Ashanti Monts-Tréviska for City Council on Facebook.