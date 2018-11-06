Whatcom County 2018 general election results from Nov. 6

Updated general election results from Nov. 6, 2018, for Whatcom County, as well as statewide results of local interest.
Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney
James Erb (D) - 36,233
Eric Richey (D) - 44,335
County Council At-Large, Position B
Carol Frazey - 48,722
Mike Peetoom - 34,636
Public Utility District 1 All Commissioner District 2
Atul Deshmane - 40,764
Paul D. Kenner - 37,678
U.S. Representative, 1st District
Jeffrey Beeler (R) - 90,678
Suzan DelBene (D) - 128,547
U.S. Representative, 2nd District
Rick Larsen (D) - 134,348
Brian Luke (L) - 50,964
State Representative, 40th District, Position 1
Debra Lekanoff (D) - 31,042
Michael Petrish (R) - 12,084
State Senator, 42nd District
Doug Ericksen (R) - 30,978
Pinky Vargas (D) - 30,527
State Representative, 42nd District, Position 1
Justin Boneau (D) - 30,291
Luanne Van Werven (R) - 31,108
State Representative, 42nd District, Position 2
Vincent Buys (R) - 30,648
Sharon Shewmake (D) - 30,779
City of Bellingham Proposition 2018-5 Low-Income Housing Levy
Yes - 24,170
No - 12,347
Ferndale School District 502 Proposition 2018-7 General Obligation Bonds - $112 million
Approved - 7,528
Rejected - 5,647
Glacier Fire and Rescue Proposition 2018-4 Authorizing Increase of Property Tax Levy
Yes - 141
No - 40
Columbia Valley Park and Recreation District Proposition 2018-6 Establishing Six Year Regular Property Tax Levy
Yes - 262
No - 370
