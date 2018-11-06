Getty
Whatcom County 2018 general election results from Nov. 6

Bellingham Herald staff

November 06, 2018 09:10 PM

Updated general election results from Nov. 6, 2018, for Whatcom County, as well as statewide results of local interest.

Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney

James Erb (D) - 36,233

Eric Richey (D) - 44,335

County Council At-Large, Position B

Carol Frazey - 48,722

Mike Peetoom - 34,636

Public Utility District 1 All Commissioner District 2

Atul Deshmane - 40,764

Paul D. Kenner - 37,678

U.S. Representative, 1st District

Jeffrey Beeler (R) - 90,678

Suzan DelBene (D) - 128,547

U.S. Representative, 2nd District

Rick Larsen (D) - 134,348

Brian Luke (L) - 50,964

State Representative, 40th District, Position 1

Debra Lekanoff (D) - 31,042

Michael Petrish (R) - 12,084

State Senator, 42nd District

Doug Ericksen (R) - 30,978

Pinky Vargas (D) - 30,527

State Representative, 42nd District, Position 1

Justin Boneau (D) - 30,291

Luanne Van Werven (R) - 31,108

State Representative, 42nd District, Position 2

Vincent Buys (R) - 30,648

Sharon Shewmake (D) - 30,779

City of Bellingham Proposition 2018-5 Low-Income Housing Levy

Yes - 24,170

No - 12,347

Ferndale School District 502 Proposition 2018-7 General Obligation Bonds - $112 million

Approved - 7,528

Rejected - 5,647

Glacier Fire and Rescue Proposition 2018-4 Authorizing Increase of Property Tax Levy

Yes - 141

No - 40

Columbia Valley Park and Recreation District Proposition 2018-6 Establishing Six Year Regular Property Tax Levy

Yes - 262

No - 370

Source: Washington Secretary of State’s Office

