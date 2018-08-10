Petrish, Lekanoff poised to face off in 40th District after Aug. 10 primary count

Republican Michael Petrish of Anacortes moved into second place Friday afternoon in a six-way primary for the 40th District state House seat being vacated by Rep. Kristine Lytton.
Democrat Debra Lekanoff of Bow retained her strong lead, holding 29 percent of the three-county vote in Tuesday’s primary election as Skagit County released an updated count late Friday.
Petrish increased his share to 20 percent on the strength of 4,000 votes tabulated Friday by the Skagit County Auditor’s Office, which conducts elections.
He appears poised to hold his ballot position because he is winning the largest share of Skagit County votes.
Skagit County has about 8,000 votes left to count, and an updated tally is due Monday afternoon, according to the Skagit County Auditor’s Office website.
Elections Coordinator Gabrielle Clay said many Skagit County residents apparently waited until the last minute to vote in Washington’s vote-by-mail system.
Under Washington’s primary rules, the top two candidates advance to the Nov. 6 general election, regardless of party affiliation.
Democrats Alex Ramel and Rud Browne, both from Bellingham, were third and fourth in the race among four Democrats and two Republicans in the historically Democratic 40th District that includes southern Whatcom County, San Juan County and part of eastern Skagit County.
Ramel had almost 20 percent and Browne had 19 percent of the three-county vote, according to updated figures at the Washington Secretary of State’s Office.
Democrat Tom Pasma and Republican Daniel Miller each had 6 percent.
San Juan county released its final vote total Thursday. Whatcom County still had 227 votes to count Friday, but an updated count wasn’t due until Aug. 20, according to its website.
Without Skagit County’s tally Friday, it appeared that Petrish, Browne and Ramel were within a handful of votes for the second general election ballot spot, raising the possibility of a recount.
But Petrish retained a strong lead in more conservative Skagit County, where he was ahead of Lekanoff.
Petrish works at the Andeavor refinery in Anacortes, and had strong support among GOP organizations and unions such as ironworkers, carpenters and electricians.
He reported contributions of $35,120 through April 6, with about a third coming from unions, businesses and the Republican Party and about two-thirds from private donors.
Lekanoff, who is governmental affairs director for the Swinomish Indian Tribal Community, drew endorsements from EMILY’s List, Moms Demand Action Gun Sense Distinction, NARAL Pro-Choice Washington, the Riveter’s Collective, and several labor unions.
She reported contributions of $75,233 through April 12, with a little more than half coming from private donors, about one-third from tribal organizations, and the rest from businesses and unions.
Election results
Unofficial results at 4:38 pm Friday, Aug. 10
Whatcom County Prosecuting Attorney
|James Erb (D)
|22,257
|42%
|Eric Richey (D)
|30,757
|58%
County Council At-Large, Position B
|Eric Bostrom
|8,088
|14%
|Carol Frazey
|23,847
|42%
|Mike Peetoom
|13,878
|25%
|Aaron Thomas
|10,815
|19%
State Representative, 40th District, Position 1
|Rud Browne (D)
|6,916
|19%
|Debra Lekanoff (D)
|10,355
|29%
|Daniel Miller (R)
|2,223
|6%
|Tom Pasma (D)
|2,152
|6%
|Michael Petrish (R)
|7,115
|20%
|Alex Ramel (D)
|7,029
|20%
State Representative, 40th District, Position 2
|Jeff Morris (D)*
|25,288
|100%
State Senator, 42nd District
|Doug Ericksen (R)
|19,054
|46%
|Tim Ballew II (D)
|10,438
|25%
|Pinky Vargas (D)
|11,967
|29%
State Representative, 42nd District, Position 1
|Dean Berkeley (R)
|2,044
|5%
|Justin Boneau (D)
|20,928
|51%
|Luanne Van Werven (R)*
|18,323
|44%
State Representative, 42nd District, Position 2
|Vincent Buys (R)*
|19,706
|48%
|Sharon Shewmake (D)
|21,530
|52%
U.S. Senator
|Thor Amundson (I)
|8,414
|1%
|Dave Bryant (R)
|30,534
|2%
|Jon Butler (I)
|1,783
|0%
|Maria Cantwell (D)*
|851,404
|55%
|Brad Chase
|2,309
|0%
|Art Coday (R)
|24,950
|2%
|James Robert "Jimmie" Deal (G)
|3,422
|0%
|Jennifer Gigi Ferguson (I)
|22,432
|1%
|Roque "Rocky" De La Fuente (R)
|5,132
|0%
|Joey Gibson (R)
|34,687
|2%
|GoodSpaceGuy (R)
|6,287
|0%
|Matt Hawkins (R)
|11,515
|1%
|Matthew D. Heines (R)
|6,919
|0%
|Steve Hoffman
|6,515
|0%
|Susan Hutchison (R)
|372,878
|24%
|Charlie R Jackson (I)
|2,160
|0%
|George H. Kalberer (D)
|2,220
|0%
|Mike Luke (L)
|10,694
|1%
|John Orlinski (R)
|6,081
|0%
|Tim Owen (R)
|20,371
|1%
|Don L. Rivers (D)
|11,258
|1%
|Mohammad Said (D)
|7,768
|1%
|RC Smith (R)
|2,030
|0%
|Glen R Stockwell (R)
|10,374
|1%
|Dave Strider (I)
|6,097
|0%
|Keith Swank (R)
|35,867
|2%
|Clint R. Tannehill (D)
|31,813
|2%
|Alex Tsimerman
|1,224
|0%
|Sam Wright
|3,334
|0%
U.S. Representative, 1st District
|Jeffrey Beeler (R)
|41,437
|25%
|Suzan DelBene (D)*
|97,593
|60%
|Robert Mair
|1,434
|1%
|Adam Pilskog
|4,422
|3%
|Scott Stafne (R)
|18,346
|11%
U.S. Representative, 2nd District
|Stoney Bird (G)
|5,868
|4%
|Collin Richard Carlson (D)
|10,381
|8%
|Gary Franco (I)
|10,540
|8%
|Rick Larsen (D)*
|89,960
|65%
|Brian Luke (L)
|10,577
|8%
|Uncle Mover
|10,323
|8%
Court of Appeals, Division 1, District 3 - Judge Position 1
|Cecily Hazelrigg-Hernandez
|22,676
|24%
|Lisa Keeler
|21,205
|22%
|Rita Latsinova
|15,464
|16%
|Roger Leishman
|9,075
|10%
|Tom SeGuine
|26,413
|28%
Sources: Washington Secretary of State, Whatcom County Auditor's Office
