Democrats hoping support holds into general election with more diverse voters

Democrats showed strong support in last week’s primary election across the 42nd Legislative District, which encompasses historically conservative northern Whatcom County.
Now, Democratic candidates for the 42nd District’s two state House seats and one state Senate seat are hoping that they can carry that momentum through the Nov. 6 general election.
“It’s just a reflection of the entire country,” said Pinky Vargas, who placed second in the primary and advances to face incumbent state Sen. Doug Ericksen in November.
Vargas and fellow Democrat Tim Ballew II combined for 54 percent of the vote against the two-term Ericksen, who garnered 46 percent.
Ballew has strongly endorsed Vargas, who he called his primary partner rather than his opponent.
“Democrats are newly engaged right now and we’re hungry to make it happen,” Vargas said.
Ericksen, however, said he barely campaigned in the primary, choosing to let his two Democratic challengers spend their money while he saved most of his campaign funds for the partisan race ahead.
“It’s a primary election and it’s low turnout,” Ericksen said Wednesday. “They definitely turned out a few extra Democrats. You’ll see more conservatives and more moderate independents coming out to vote.”
Still, newcomer Sharon Shewmake held just over 52 percent of the vote after a week of counting for one of two 42nd District House seats — against four-term Republican Rep. Vincent Buys.
“It’s clear Whatcom County is ready for positive change,” Shewmake said in a statement.
Another political novice, Justin Boneau, logged 51 percent of the vote against two-term Republican Rep. Luanne Van Werven and Dean Berkeley, another GOP candidate on the primary ballot in a three-way race.
Todd Donovan, a political science professor at Western Washington University and a member of the Whatcom County Council, said Democrats shouldn’t read too much into Tuesday’s results since Republicans didn’t have the same motivation to cast their ballots.
“My guess is that it is a campaign mobilization effect,” Donovan said. “Republican voters were staying home because there weren’t any contested races on their side. But we don’t usually see 50 percent to 52 percent against the Republicans, either.”
Primary turnout is usually much less than the general election turnout, according to historical data from the Whatcom County Auditor’s Office, which conducts local elections.
Turnout for the Tuesday primary was 44 percent.
Last time that voter turnout was this high in a primary election was 44 percent in 2010, when the nationwide Tea Party revolt gave Republicans control of Congress and many state legislatures.
Turnout was 75 percent in the November 2010 general election, the year that Buys ousted Democrat Kelli Linville from the Legislature, where she had served for 17 years.
Turnout for even-year primaries in recent years has been lower, with 40 percent in 2012, 34 percent in 2014 and 37 percent in 2016. Turnout for even-year general elections was 83 percent in 2012, 60 percent in 2014, and 83 percent in 2016.
For the five even-year primary elections before 2010, turnout was 36 percent in 2000, in 33 percent in 2002, 45 percent in 2004, 40 percent in 2006, and 47 percent in 2008.
