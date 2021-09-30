This Bellingham rally, march planned in support of abortion rights

Abortion rights demonstrators march to the Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s home in Chevy Chase, Maryland, Monday Sept. 13, after a high-profile decision earlier this month in which the court by 5-4 vote declined to step in to stop a Texas law banning most abortions from going into effect, prompting outrage from abortion rights groups and President Joe Biden. Two Bellingham organizations are joining in a nationwide series of rallies in support of abortion rights after legislation restricted women’s access to the procedure with the Rally for Abortion Justice at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, outside City Hall, 210 Lottie St. AP

Women’s-rights activists are planning a weekend rally and march to show support for abortion access nationwide in light of recent legislation that effectively bans the procedure in Texas.

It’s part of more than 600 similar events sponsored by the group Women’s March across the country using the social media hashtag #RallyforAbortionJustice to highlight the restrictive Texas measure and others being considered in several states, said local organizer Jessica Demorest of Bellingham.

“People who can get pregnant are just viewed as incubators,” Demorest told The Bellingham Herald.

Indivisible Bellingham and other local groups, according to a news release, are sponsoring the local Rally for Abortion Justice at 2 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, outside City Hall, 210 Lottie St.

More information is available at the local group’s Facebook page.

A short program of speakers is planned, followed by a short march. Masks are required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, according to a statement from the sponsors.

Demorest told The Herald that broad support is vital to reinforce that most Americans believe in reproductive freedom as the U.S. Supreme Court begins its new term Monday with several challenges to Roe v. Wade on its calendar.

“We want to be sure that the Supreme Court sees all of us who support access to abortion rights,” she said. “We’re not going to stay silent.”

It’s especially important to show support for poor women, women of color and other marginalized people who are most affected by laws that limit access to abortion and other reproductive services, she said.

“Cis(gender) white women like me aren’t the ones most affected by these laws,” Demorest said.

This story was originally published September 30, 2021

CORRECTION: The groups sponsoring Saturday’s rally and march were corrected Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. Corrected Sep 30, 2021