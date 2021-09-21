Bellingham mayor issues this new vaccine requirement

All Bellingham city employees must be vaccinated against COVID-19, under an emergency order issued Tuesday, Sept. 21.

Mayor Seth Fleetwood issued the mandate at the city’s website.

“It is clear our return to normalcy requires firm action on all our parts,” Fleetwood said in a statement. “I hope taking this step within our city government will inspire other organizations to take similar actions as well.”

Some 79% of Bellingham’s 975 employees have said they are vaccinated against the disease caused by the new coronavirus.

Remaining employees must provide proof of vaccination by Nov. 19, to meet a Dec. 3 deadline.

A person is considered fully vaccinated two weeks after receiving the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine or two weeks after receiving the second of two doses of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines.

“Public health officials at all levels have been clear that vaccination is one of the most important steps we can take to fight this pandemic. They have determined the vaccines are safe, highly effective, and reduce the number of infections and the severity of illness,” Fleetwood said.

Fleetwood’s executive order applies to all city employees, volunteers and contractors with new agreements for work inside city facilities.

Exemptions will be considered for legitimate medical reasons and sincerely held religious beliefs, Fleetwood said.