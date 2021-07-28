Whatcom County Council vote changes the future of industry at Cherry Point

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Whatcom County Council unanimously approved a series of Comprehensive Plan amendments for the Cherry Point industrial zone, adding tougher environmental and development rules for the region that’s home to two of Washington state’s five oil refineries.

Tuesday’s vote was hailed by environmental groups as a landmark policy change to regulate the fossil fuel industry and protect the Salish Sea.

“These regulations could usher in a new era of fossil fuel policymaking in the U.S., where local municipalities can use existing regulatory power to restrict the growth of the fossil fuel industry in an era where the U.S. must swiftly transition to renewable energy sources,” Stand.Earth and RE Sources for Sustainable Communities said in a joint statement.

“In Whatcom County, this means no new fossil fuel refineries, transshipment facilities, or certain types of other infrastructure expansions can be built, while upgrade projects at existing refineries and terminals will also be subject to more rigorous environmental review and permitting processes. Upgrades that reduce pollution and improve safety will still be allowed if they meet these improved standards,” the statement said.

A Whatcom County business group also praised the new regulations.

”The Cherry Point industrial area is crucial to Whatcom County in providing family-wage jobs — and this vote means additional large-scale development will be encouraged, while considering environmental protections, the Whatcom Business Alliance said on its Facebook page.

Tuesday’s action was the result of more than five years of effort as Whatcom County staff and appointed and elected officials examined the kinds of industry and manufacturing that will be allowed in the 7,000-acre area west of Ferndale.

That time period included 11 consecutive six-month bans on filing, accepting or processing new applications for most new or expanded facilities for shipping unrefined fossil fuels that won’t be processed or used at Cherry Point, as part of an effort to limit refinery expansion.

It was a divisive process that often pitted the oil industry against the environmental movement.

Whatcom County Council on Tuesday, July 27, approved a series of Comprehensive Plan amendments for the Cherry Point industrial zone, home to two of Washington state’s five oil refineries. NOAA Courtesy to The Bellingham Herald

And it fueled expensive battles for political control of the Whatcom County Council and the County Executive’s Office.

But talks took a key step forward after the appointed county Planning Commission approved the Cherry Point amendments and a “stakeholder group” of business and environmental interests began meeting to build a consensus over its final wording.

Councilwoman Kathy Kershner thanked Councilman Tyler Byrd for suggesting formation of the stakeholder group.

“Nobody got everything they wanted. Our community came together and worked seriously on a complicated issue,” Kershner told The Bellingham Herald Wednesday, July 28. “We came together and made this work.”

RE Sources spokesman Simon Bakke called the code amendments a blueprint that local governments can use to limit the expansion of the fossil fuel industry.

As submitted, the Cherry Point amendments allow the two refineries to continue operating.

It defines the Cherry Point region’s importance to the environment and to its indigenous peoples.

And it spells out a broad range of manufacturing sectors that would be allowed, from textiles to boat-building and marijuana farms, and which ones would require special consideration, such as a conditional-use permit.

It also defines the environmental considerations for new industry development and prohibits certain kinds of factories — such as rubber, chemicals and plastics.

No more industrial piers will be allowed, nor coal-fired energy plants.

And no more oil refineries will be permitted.

“There are currently five oil refineries in Washington state,” the Cherry Point document says. “Two are in Whatcom County, two are in Skagit County, and one in Pierce County. Whatcom County has approximately 3% of the state’s population, but 40% of the state’s refineries. The county has accepted its fair share of such facilities in the state and region and wants to limit the local impacts on the community and environment of further concentration of such facilities.”

Further, the new amendments recognize the region’s importance to Whatcom County’s overall economy.

“Cherry Point shall be designated as an unincorporated industrial urban-growth area in recognition of existing large-scale industrial land uses,” the document says.

“Additional large-scale development shall be encouraged consistent with the ability to provide needed services and consistent with protecting critical areas along with other environmental protection considerations. The Cherry Point industrial area is an important and appropriate area for industry due to its access to deep-water shipping, rail, all-weather roads, its location near the Canadian border, and its contribution to the county’s goal of providing family-wage jobs,” it says.