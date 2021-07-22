Here’s why public comments won’t be allowed at Monday’s Bellingham City Council meeting

This is a developing story. Check back to bellinghamherald.com for updates.

Bellingham City Council is suspending the public comment part of its meetings in an apparent effort to end “medical misinformation” about the new coronavirus pandemic and COVID-19 vaccines and treatments made by speakers during the council’s online sessions.

YouTube recently disabled — then reinstated this week — videos of Whatcom County Council and Bellingham City Council meetings after the video-streaming service reviewed those videos in response to a Bellingham Herald inquiry.

But the public comment part of the City Council meeting was suspended nonetheless, at least for the evening session Monday, July 26, according to the published agenda.

“I’m not happy with this. No one is happy with this. Public comment is important,” Councilman Michael Lilliquist said Thursday, July 23, in a public Facebook post.

“The decision was made by the current council president and the administration in response to actions taken by YouTube, which has been the host for live-streaming and for later viewing,” Lilliquist said.

Bellingham city officials, including Council President Hannah Stone, didn’t return calls or emails asking why public comment isn’t part of its meeting on Monday.

YouTube deleted the Bellingham City Council meeting of July 12 and the Whatcom County Council meeting of June 15, where speakers discussed unapproved treatments for COVID-19 and promoted distortions and lies about the COVID-19 vaccines.

Those meetings also included false comparisons to the Holocaust that drew criticism from a national anti-hate organization.

YouTube told The Herald that it reinstated the videos Wednesday, July 21, after reviewing links to the meetings sent by The Herald.

“We have policies in place to allow content that might otherwise violate our policies as long as it includes educational, documentary, scientific, or artistic context,” YouTube said.

The previously deleted Whatcom County Council meeting was streaming at YouTube’s WhatcomCountyGov channel Thursday, but not at the Bellingham City Council Meetings channel because it was deleted by the user.

Bellingham recently began strictly enforcing a time limit of 15 minutes for all open public comment at its meetings, where anyone can discuss any topic for 3 minutes.

During last winter’s protests over housing for the area’s homeless residents, council members faced the wrath of residents who spoke for an hour or more, often leveling personal attacks and uttering profanities.