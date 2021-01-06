Whatcom’s House delegation tweets messages from a Capitol under siege

Both U.S. House members who represent Whatcom County were unharmed and “sheltering in place” at their offices from the mob that attacked the U.S. Capitol, according to their social media and phone conversations with The Bellingham Herald on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

“The congresswoman has been secured,” said Nick Martin, aide to U.S. Rep. Suzan DelBene.

“It’s really pretty scary, from the personal threats,” he told The Herald.

Martin was working from home because of COVID-19 restrictions, but he said he had spoken to the representative and she was in her office at the Rayburn House Office Building across Independence Avenue when rioters stormed the Capitol.

“Everyone’s really on edge,” Martin said. “It’s sad that we got to this point.”

DelBene, D- Kirkland, who represents Washington state’s 1st Congressional District covering parts of Whatcom, Skagit, Snohomish and King counties, used her Twitter to accuse President Trump of inciting the riot.

“(Trump) needs to call them off,” DelBene tweeted Wednesday.

The Capitol has been breached by protesters. President Trump encouraged this violence. He needs to call them off.



Please stay safe if you are in the area. — Rep. Suzan DelBene (@RepDelBene) January 6, 2021

U.S. Rep Rick Larsen also has offices in the Rayburn Building, which was not under attack from the mob.

Larsen, D-Everett, “was never in any danger. He’s safe. We are safe,” said his aide Joseph Tutino.

“Thank you to the Capitol Police for helping to safeguard democracy today,” Larsen tweeted. “I am sorry that people are treating you with such disrespect.”

He represents Washington’s 2nd Congressional District, covering part of Whatcom, Skagit and Snohomish counties and all of Island and San Juan counties.