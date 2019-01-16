New legislator from Bow is part of diverse wave in Olympia

Rep. Debra Lekanoff, D-Bow, second from left, is honored with a song during a ceremony on the opening day of the Washington Legislature on Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at the Capitol in Olympia, Wash. Lekanoff, whose 40th District includes a southern portion of Whatcom County, was sworn in Monday as the first Native American woman to serve in the Washington House. Ted S. Warren AP