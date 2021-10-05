Bellingham Police ask for help, release this sketch of suspect in alleged sexual assault

The Bellingham Police Department is asking for the community’s help locating a suspect in an alleged sexual assault that occurred this summer in the Samish neighborhood.

Police released a sketch of the suspect in the alleged sexual assault on Monday evening, Oct. 4.

The alleged sexual assault occurred in the middle of August in the area of Byron Street, Lt. Claudia Murphy told The Bellingham Herald in an email.

“We are looking for information leading to the identity and arrest of the suspect,” Murphy wrote. “A composite drawing has been done and is being released to generate information on which detectives can act. The suspect is described as a 25– to 35-year-old white male, (5-foot-9) with a stocky build. He has brown hair, scruffy facial hair and was wearing dark clothing.”

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the Bellingham Police Department’s tipline at 360-778-8611, use its online tip form at cob.org/tips or call Detective Bo McGinty directly at 360-778-8823.

Resources

If you or someone you know is experiencing domestic violence or sexual assault, you can contact the following local resources for free, confidential support:

▪ Domestic Violence & Sexual Assault Services: 24-hour Help Line: 360-715-1563, Email: info@dvsas.org.

▪ Lummi Victims of Crime: 360-312-2015.

▪ Tl’ils Ta’á’altha Victims of Crime: 360-325-3310 or nooksacktribe.org/departments/youth-family-services/tlils-taaaltha-victims-of-crime-program/

▪ Bellingham Police: You can call anonymously at 360-778-8611, or go online at cob.org/tips.

▪ WWU Consultation and Sexual Assault Support Survivor Advocacy Services: 360-650-3700 or wp.wwu.edu/sexualviolence/.